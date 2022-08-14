ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ , the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her.

When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports , Gore, 39, has been accused of forcibly dragging the naked victim by the hair across a hotel hallway.

Gore, who retired from the NFL in June, played 16 seasons in the league and is regarded as one of the best running backs of his generation. Playing the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Gore is the franchise’s all-time rushing leader and has the third most rushing yards of any running back in NFL history. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gore also holds the NFL record for games played by a running back and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team in 2020.

In addition to the 49ers, Gore played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets during his professional career. He has also participated in boxing exhibitions against the likes of former NBA star Deron Williams, who defeated Gore during their bout in 2021. He has since won his second fight, a fourth-round knockout over Yaya Olorunsola back in May, which occurred on Gore’s 39th birthday.

Gore is scheduled to appear at the Atlantic City Municipal Court on Oct. 17. The former athlete and his representation have yet to release a statement regarding the charge or incident.

