Tampa, FL

Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams injures leg vs. Bucs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQToW_0hGrxOgO00

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams sustained an injury to his left leg during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Williams was injured as he tackled Deven Thompkins for a 5-yard loss with 1:52 remaining in the game.

Williams had tears in his eyes after he hobbled off the field with the assistance of the training staff. He then was carted off the field to the locker room.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not have an immediate update on Williams’ condition after Miami’s 26-24 win.

“I don’t — we’ll always try to defer to (the medical staff). I don’t want to start pushing a direction — we try to have science in our statements with regard to injury,” McDaniel said. “There was some concern definitely for his lower extremity but we’ll find out more (on Sunday) exactly what it is. But he’s a competitor. He did not want to be hurt and I think that’s what you saw from him — was the emotion that he felt that he was making plays. This is a setback but that’s all it is. However long it takes him, it’s a setback.”

Williams, 22, signed with the New Orleans Saints after being undrafted in 2021. He was waived by the Saints and claimed by the Dolphins, with whom he played in one game last season.

