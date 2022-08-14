Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Pork With An Attitude

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#29. Blues City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,500 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#28. Neely’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149

#27. Interstate Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (547 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566

#26. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727

#25. Tops Bar-B-Q – Macon Rd

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6130 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-7502

#24. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108

#23. Big Bill BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-5826

#22. One & Only BBQ – Timber Creek

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018

#21. Vernon’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332

#20. Arnold’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846

#19. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951

#18. Pig On Beale

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (864 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#17. Elwood’s Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4523 Summer Ave In Lowe’s Side Parking Lot, Memphis, TN 38122-4122

#16. Central BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6201 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4714

#15. The Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#14. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016

#13. Payne’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1762 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38114-1737

#12. Tom’s Barbecue & Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4087 New Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118-6016

#11. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501

#10. One & Only BBQ – Perkins Extd.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117

#9. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#8. Central BBQ Summer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4375 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4038

#7. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,700 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#6. One & Only BBQ – Kirby Pkwy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#5. The BBQ Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#4. Central Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 147 E Butler Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-4399

#3. Central BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2249 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5507

#2. Corky’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,529 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

#1. Cozy Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 735 N Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105-2033

