Memphis, TN

Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

1 / 30Tripadvisor

#30. Pork With An Attitude

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
2 / 30Tripadvisor

#29. Blues City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,500 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712
3 / 30Tripadvisor

#28. Neely’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149
4 / 30Tripadvisor

#27. Interstate Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566
5 / 30Tripadvisor

#26. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727
6 / 30Tripadvisor

#25. Tops Bar-B-Q – Macon Rd

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 6130 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-7502
7 / 30Tripadvisor

#24. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $
– Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108
8 / 30Tripadvisor

#23. Big Bill BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-5826
9 / 30Tripadvisor

#22. One & Only BBQ – Timber Creek

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018
10 / 30Tripadvisor

#21. Vernon’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332
11 / 30Tripadvisor

#20. Arnold’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846
12 / 30Tripadvisor

#19. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951
13 / 30Tripadvisor

#18. Pig On Beale

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (864 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
14 / 30Tripadvisor

#17. Elwood’s Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4523 Summer Ave In Lowe’s Side Parking Lot, Memphis, TN 38122-4122
15 / 30Tripadvisor

#16. Central BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6201 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4714
16 / 30Tripadvisor

#15. The Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628
17 / 30Tripadvisor

#14. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016
18 / 30Tripadvisor

#13. Payne’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1762 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38114-1737
19 / 30Tripadvisor

#12. Tom’s Barbecue & Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4087 New Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118-6016
20 / 30Tripadvisor

#11. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501
21 / 30Tripadvisor

#10. One & Only BBQ – Perkins Extd.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117
22 / 30Tripadvisor

#9. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628
23 / 30Tripadvisor

#8. Central BBQ Summer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4375 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4038
24 / 30Tripadvisor

#7. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,700 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407
25 / 30Tripadvisor

#6. One & Only BBQ – Kirby Pkwy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666
26 / 30Tripadvisor

#5. The BBQ Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642
27 / 30Tripadvisor

#4. Central Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 147 E Butler Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-4399
28 / 30Tripadvisor

#3. Central BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2249 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5507
29 / 30Tripadvisor

#2. Corky’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,529 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513
30 / 30Tripadvisor

#1. Cozy Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $
– Address: 735 N Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105-2033
WATN Local Memphis

Exotic reptile convention comes to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repticon, an exotic reptile and animal convention, took place at the Landers Center the weekend of August 13th and August 14th. Supplies, feeders, cages, merchandise, and animal seminars were offered as well during this event. Repticon returns to the Landers Center this December. Repticon. 1 /...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Southwest Memphis shooting

This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WMAZ

How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

