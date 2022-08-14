Wiffle ball tournament keeps memory of Rutgers student alive

A wiffle ball tournament took place in East Brunswick on Saturday, raising money and honoring a former Rutgers student.

Patrick Awosogba was a School of Arts & Sciences student at Rutgers University who passed away in 2015 while playing a pickup basketball game on campus from a rare heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Every year since then, Greg Sampson, a former classmate and teammate of Patrick organizes a wiffleball tournament fundraiser to raise scholarship money for Awosogba’s parents to present to a well-deserving student athlete with high academic marks at East Brunswick High School.

“The tournament is an awesome experience getting to see new and old friends come together,” said Sampson. “I am truly thankful to be able to help keep my friend’s memory alive.”

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so on GoFundMe.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2f6izunzwo