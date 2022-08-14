ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Wiffle ball tournament keeps memory of Rutgers student alive

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQpfG_0hGrxDyP00

A wiffle ball tournament took place in East Brunswick on Saturday, raising money and honoring a former Rutgers student.

Patrick Awosogba was a School of Arts & Sciences student at Rutgers University who passed away in 2015 while playing a pickup basketball game on campus from a rare heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Every year since then, Greg Sampson, a former classmate and teammate of Patrick organizes a wiffleball tournament fundraiser to raise scholarship money for Awosogba’s parents to present to a well-deserving student athlete with high academic marks at East Brunswick High School.

“The tournament is an awesome experience getting to see new and old friends come together,” said Sampson. “I am truly thankful to be able to help keep my friend’s memory alive.”

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so on GoFundMe.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2f6izunzwo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Jackals Leaving Yogi Berra Stadium

It’s never easy being an independent baseball franchise, and for 25 years the New Jersey Jackals were one of the more successful franchises under such a title. Born in 1998 the Jackals won five league championships, their last coming in 2019 in the final year of the Can-Am League, and played all its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stadium built as a dedication to Montclair resident, and Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was once a go-to spot for local baseball fans. Nestled quaintly on the campus of Montclair State University, the stadium is attached to the decorated Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center — a hot spot for baseball historians and fans of all ages. In fact the museum has been a backdrop for the Yankees Hot Stove off-season show for many years.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Brunswick, NJ
Sports
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
therecord-online.com

CM grad Probst transfers from Seton Hall to Alabama

LOCK HAVEN, PA – In August of 2021, former Central Mountain baseball standout Zane Probst traveled three hours east for what would be an outstanding sophomore season pitching for the Seton Hall (NJ) Blue Pirates this past spring. But this past weekend saw Probst making the 15-hour drive southwest to Tuscaloosa, AL, to become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

One of N.J.’s greatest ice cream shops has shuttered

A top-rated New Jersey ice creamery recently closed for good. Ice Cream by Mike, a Ridgewood-based ice cream parlor, shuttered on Aug. 14, according to a company Facebook post. The shop was located at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave. After originally opening in Hackensack in 2015, the business moved to Ridgewood...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiffle Ball
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
94.5 PST

At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
idesignarch.com

Neoclassical Palladian Villa on the New Jersey Coastline

Old meets new at this luxury oceanfront villa in Deal, New Jersey. The Palladian-inspired architecture is a modern take of Villa Trissino by the great Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley Architects, the H-shaped Villa on the Atlantic is very simple and transparent. From the entrance...
DEAL, NJ
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy