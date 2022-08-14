Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
12-year-old shot in the face in Utica; police criticize lack of cooperation from witnesses
UTICA, NY — A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the face while attending a candlelight vigil in Utica Tuesday night has been transported to Syracuse for care, Utica Police said. Officers responded to Whitesboro Street in Utica around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a young gunshot victim....
cnycentral.com
29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County man facing charges for stealing school bus, vandalizing five others
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Oswego County man is facing grand larceny and criminal mischief charges after Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole a school bus from the Mexico School District garage, vandalized five other buses, and pooped on the property. Deputies say they responded to...
cnycentral.com
NYC man pleads guilty for intent to distribute fentanyl as part of drug deal in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with intent to distribute it, according to the Department of Justice. As part of his guilty plea, Marvin Antonio Lantigua admitted that in early November 2021, he was in contact with...
cnycentral.com
82-year-old Oswego County man dead after being assaulted by neighbor in July, police say
FULTON, N.Y. — An 82-year-old Oswego County man died Monday, August 15 from injuries he sustained when police say a 37-year-old man forced his way into the man’s house and assaulted him, resulting in a brain injury on July 21. On July 23, Fulton Police responded to a...
cnycentral.com
East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus
MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
cnycentral.com
Community discussion on Upstate, Crouse merger happening Monday
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The first of two scheduled community discussions about the proposed merger between Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health will be happening Monday. Monday's meeting is scheduled to happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Syracuse Junior High School on Taft Road. Doors will...
cnycentral.com
EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool
CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
cnycentral.com
Six separate shootings over the weekend in Syracuse, teens among at least six wounded
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to multiple weekend shootings, leaving at least six people wounded, including three teenagers. Only one arrest had been reported as of Sunday night. According to Syracuse Police, the following shooting incidents are under investigation:. On Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse-based developer to purchase Great Northern Mall, redevelop into lifestyle center
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse-based commercial developer will purchase Great Northern Mall in Clay with plans to convert the troubled mall into a lifestyle center with luxury apartments and townhomes, retail stores, and restaurants. Hart Lyman Company was able to secure a contract and the deal to purchase the...
cnycentral.com
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County
BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
cnycentral.com
Six people displaced following fire on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after being alerted by the 911 Center just after 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, dispatchers indicated multiple children and adults evacuated the home but another occupant...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
cnycentral.com
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
cnycentral.com
Pop singer, Syracuse University alum Claud to make New York State Fair debut on Pride Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Pop singer-songwriter and Syracuse University alum Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26. Claud is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
cnycentral.com
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse summer program celebrates youth appreciation day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Bellegrove Missionary Baptist Church held the finale of its Progressive Youth summer camp on Tuesday. Over the course of the summer, youth from the greater Syracuse area learned life skills like nutrition, financial literacy, and self-awareness among others. Organizers say it's summer activities like this...
cnycentral.com
SUNY Cortland deploys pigs for lawn care around its solar panels
CORTLAND, N.Y. — In a first-of-its-kind experiment, SUNY Cortland is using pigs to clean up unruly grass and weeds around its solar panels to see whether a special breed of grazing pig can someday replace gas-guzzling machines in difficult to mow areas. The university also deployed a herd of...
cnycentral.com
Annual Ride for Clear Path for Veterans fundraiser set for late September
CHITTENANGO, NY — Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango is set to host its annual Ride for Clear Path motorcycle ride fundraiser on Sunday, September 21. The ride will begin and end at Clear Path for Veterans on Salt Springs Road in Chittenango. Registration is from 10 a.m. to11...
