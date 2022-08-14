ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

29-year-old man shot in the arm near Highland Park in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Highland Street in the city’s near northside. When officers arrived,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

East Syracuse-Minoa student, 18, arrested for making threat with gun on school bus

MANLIUS, NY — Manlius Police have arrested an 18-year-old student for bringing a loaded firearm onto a school bus and threatening violence. On Tuesday, Manlius Police were informed by the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District that a witness saw a student with the firearm on the bus following a summer school program at the high school, police said.
MANLIUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Community discussion on Upstate, Crouse merger happening Monday

North Syracuse, N.Y. — The first of two scheduled community discussions about the proposed merger between Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health will be happening Monday. Monday's meeting is scheduled to happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Syracuse Junior High School on Taft Road. Doors will...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

EEE virus detected in Onondaga County mosquito pool

CICERO, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday that mosquitos from a trap in the Cicero Swamp on Route 298 have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV is a virus that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, sometimes causing EEE,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Search underway for missing man in Oneida County

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Six people displaced following fire on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after being alerted by the 911 Center just after 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, dispatchers indicated multiple children and adults evacuated the home but another occupant...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cazenovia: The Brae Loch Inn

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — If you're looking for a Scottish immersion right here in New York, look no further than The Brae Loch Inn. With a large selection of scotch, kilt wearing servers, and a Scottish gift shop, visitors will have an experience unlike any. Legend has it, the Inn...
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse summer program celebrates youth appreciation day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Bellegrove Missionary Baptist Church held the finale of its Progressive Youth summer camp on Tuesday. Over the course of the summer, youth from the greater Syracuse area learned life skills like nutrition, financial literacy, and self-awareness among others. Organizers say it's summer activities like this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY Cortland deploys pigs for lawn care around its solar panels

CORTLAND, N.Y. — In a first-of-its-kind experiment, SUNY Cortland is using pigs to clean up unruly grass and weeds around its solar panels to see whether a special breed of grazing pig can someday replace gas-guzzling machines in difficult to mow areas. The university also deployed a herd of...
CORTLAND, NY

