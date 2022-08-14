ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two

SAN ANTONIO - A man from Devine will spend the next 50-years behind bars, for a double murder. 39-year-old Fernando Rojas pled guilty yesterday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Rojas shot Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain with an AR-15, following an argument...
DEVINE, TX
The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories

The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Everybody loves Mr. Bobby! Beloved bus driver returns after suffering a stroke

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's third largest school district, SAISD, is welcoming back their 45,000 students Tuesday. SBG San Antonio's Matt Roy got up early and rode the bus to school with SAISD's new superintendent Tuesday morning, but also got to know their bus driver - who is returning to work after his life changed two years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
South Texas Cold Case: Who Killed Anthony Luna?

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a local murder victim will soon gather to remember his young life - a life that ended far too soon after a mysterious disappearance. Fox San Antonio investigative reporter Yami Virgin shows you exclusive video of where he was last seen alive in this latest South Texas Cold Case.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

