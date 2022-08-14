Read full article on original website
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
Man accused of killing two people in San Antonio facing capital murder charges
SAN ANTONIO — Note: A previous version of this article had incorrect information on Miller's date of arrest. A man accused of killing two people is now facing capital murder charges. James Miller, 20, was wanted for the deaths of two, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old teenager who...
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man from Devine will spend the next 50-years behind bars, for a double murder. 39-year-old Fernando Rojas pled guilty yesterday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Rojas shot Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain with an AR-15, following an argument...
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories
The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
Everybody loves Mr. Bobby! Beloved bus driver returns after suffering a stroke
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's third largest school district, SAISD, is welcoming back their 45,000 students Tuesday. SBG San Antonio's Matt Roy got up early and rode the bus to school with SAISD's new superintendent Tuesday morning, but also got to know their bus driver - who is returning to work after his life changed two years ago.
'Traffickers don't discriminate': Advocates say San Antonio remains a hotspot for exploitation of children
SAN ANTONIO — Three of the 84 child victims rescued in a national operation to bust sex trafficking crimes this month were found in the San Antonio area, according to the FBI. The bureau says 225 victims in all were found being exploited during "Operation Cross Country," the youngest...
Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.
Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them. Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2...
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
South Texas Cold Case: Who Killed Anthony Luna?
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a local murder victim will soon gather to remember his young life - a life that ended far too soon after a mysterious disappearance. Fox San Antonio investigative reporter Yami Virgin shows you exclusive video of where he was last seen alive in this latest South Texas Cold Case.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.
