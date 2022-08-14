ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

How Iran exploited Rushdie's Satanic Verses

Nearly 10 years after he was driven underground, Salman Rushdie was told that Iran would distance itself from the fatwa against him. But Tehran, which denied any connection to his stabbing, has since continued to dangle the executioner's sword in front of him.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Amnesia -- or ignorance -- reigns over America

This week marked the first anniversary of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is hard to overstate the calamity that ensued in a country in which nearly 3,000 Americans died and possibly nearly a trillion dollars were spent in trying to impose democracy where it could never work. In the prior...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Indiana State
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Leaving Afghanistan#Renaissance#American#Afghans#Taliban#Welcome Home Jersey City
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast

This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
The Independent

Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack.Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Country
Germany
The Independent

‘Beatles’ terror cell members were identified after EDL counter-demo in London

Members of an Islamic terror cell known as The Beatles were identified because they were arrested at an English Defence League (EDL) counter-protest in London, police have said.The four militants with the so-called Islamic State group carried out acts of brutality in the mid-2010s before three were captured and one was killed.Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages, while El Shafee Elsheikh will be sentenced on Friday over his role in the plot.On Wednesday, counter-terrorism chiefs at the Metropolitan Police detailed how officers provided evidence to prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Iran blames writer and supporters for stabbing

Iran has "categorically" denied any link with Salman Rushdie's attacker - instead blaming the writer himself. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. He is now able to breathe unaided. He has faced years of death threats for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy