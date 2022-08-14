Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes
Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
“Everyone's saying no”: Trump hires Florida insurance lawyer as top attorneys refuse to work for him
Former President Donald Trump and his team have spent days since the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago trying to assemble a "team of respected lawyers" but keep getting rejected, according to The Washington Post. "Everyone is saying no," a prominent Republican lawyer told the outlet. Trump is scrambling to find an...
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack.Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver...
‘Beatles’ terror cell members were identified after EDL counter-demo in London
Members of an Islamic terror cell known as The Beatles were identified because they were arrested at an English Defence League (EDL) counter-protest in London, police have said.The four militants with the so-called Islamic State group carried out acts of brutality in the mid-2010s before three were captured and one was killed.Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages, while El Shafee Elsheikh will be sentenced on Friday over his role in the plot.On Wednesday, counter-terrorism chiefs at the Metropolitan Police detailed how officers provided evidence to prosecutors...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Iran blames writer and supporters for stabbing
Iran has "categorically" denied any link with Salman Rushdie's attacker - instead blaming the writer himself. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. He is now able to breathe unaided. He has faced years of death threats for...
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of...
