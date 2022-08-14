ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spruce Pine, NC

FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
CANTON, NC
Go Blue Ridge

State of Emergency in North Carolina has been Lifted

It's been a little over two years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally things appear to be winding down. Governor Roy Cooper who has taken this issue very seriously announced Monday that he is lifting the CV-19 State of Emergency in North Carolina. Gov. Cooper said in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bjournal.com

Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County

Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

T-Mobile to expand internet service in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Broadband Committee is working to improve internet service. Members of T-Mobile discussed the company's efforts and goals with the Affordable Connectivity Program. The company is now offering high-speed internet through its 5G home internet. The wireless box uses T-Mobile's cell phone...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC

