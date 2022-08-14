Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
WLOS.com
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
WLOS.com
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
WLOS.com
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
WLOS.com
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
WLOS.com
Community comes together one year later to remember victims of deadly 2021 flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Community members and leaders came together Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly flooding in Haywood County, one year ago. On August 17, 2021, six people were tragically killed in a flood that was the result of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The...
Go Blue Ridge
State of Emergency in North Carolina has been Lifted
It's been a little over two years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally things appear to be winding down. Governor Roy Cooper who has taken this issue very seriously announced Monday that he is lifting the CV-19 State of Emergency in North Carolina. Gov. Cooper said in a...
WLOS.com
Education, communication, shelters: Panel explores ways to help homeless on cold nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Community Shelter Steering Committee met Tuesday evening to cultivate new ways to approach the area's shelter season, also known as Code Purple nights. “We’re concerned that winter is coming,” the committee's Melanie Robertson said. “We have a lot of unhoused population here...
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
bjournal.com
Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County
Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
WLOS.com
$850,000 housing request for Restaurant Court heads to Asheville housing committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting an $850,000 Housing Trust Fund loan from the city of Asheville. The proposed development on Restaurant Court would include 50 to 60 affordable units near Tunnel Road. Twenty percent of the units would be reserved for young adults who are aging out of foster care.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WLOS.com
T-Mobile to expand internet service in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Broadband Committee is working to improve internet service. Members of T-Mobile discussed the company's efforts and goals with the Affordable Connectivity Program. The company is now offering high-speed internet through its 5G home internet. The wireless box uses T-Mobile's cell phone...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
