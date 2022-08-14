Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
18-year-old accused of ditching ankle monitor, taking part in murder of man is now a wanted fugitive
HOUSTON - "It's very painful. He was one of a kind," said Eboni Harris. Harris is talking about her oldest out of seven children, 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin, an aspiring rap artist. "It's like my worst nightmare," Harris said. "Some days I don't eat, I don't sleep. Just knowing he's not...
kingwood.com
Humble PD needs your help to identify suspected thief
If you have any information regarding the pictured theft suspect, please contact Humble Police Department. The suspect left the crime scene in a silver truck. Please reference case# 22-003333.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Alderson around 9:10 p.m. According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is dead and several others were injured in a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and US-90, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
$46,000 worth of stolen items found during traffic stop in Channelview, deputies say
The driver, who deputies say is a documented gang member, was caught with approximately $46,000 in stolen property, including the car the suspect was driving.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TROOPER SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES AFTER CRASH
At about 8:30 am DPS, Montgomery County, and Splendora were looking for a reckless driver reported south on I-69 main lanes. As they waited a Trooper was parked on the grassy median between the feeder and the freeway entrance ramp between East River and FM 2090. That is when a female driver and her 11-year-old daughter approached him in a Chevrolet Suburban. The female driver lost control and started to spin. The vehicle spun around and her left rear fender struck the right rear of the Troopers patrol unit. Her vehicle then came back onto the feeder and started to flip. The female and her daughter were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. The Trooper was transported with minor injuries. This afternoon he has been released but is sore. The female first told Troopers that she had reached down for her coffee when the crash occurred.
Man accused of violating burn ban, starting fire that destroyed about 14 acres, including house
POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County man is facing charges after authorities said he violated the county's burn ban and started a fire that destroyed a significant amount of other people's property. What happened. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up to a fire that was...
Click2Houston.com
Body believed to be missing 72-year-old woman found at Chambers County canal, authorities say
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body Sunday afternoon that they believe is the missing 72-year-old woman, Bettye Robinson. According to authorities, the body was found in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac. Robinson was reported missing on August 13 and was last seen leaving her...
cw39.com
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
cbs19.tv
Trinity County Sheriff calls for resident to clean-up illegal dumping
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 15, but is not related to the story. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is calling on the residents within the county to clean-up an area that has an instance of illegal dumping. On the morning...
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says
Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the East Freeway. Now, they're looking for a driver who took off after the crash.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston shooting: Police say murder suspect 'considered armed and dangerous'
HOUSTON - A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Houston is "considered armed and dangerous", according to police. Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Police say Woodard, who is not in custody, is known to have ties to Texas and Louisiana. The shooting...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
