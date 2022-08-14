ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TROOPER SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES AFTER CRASH

At about 8:30 am DPS, Montgomery County, and Splendora were looking for a reckless driver reported south on I-69 main lanes. As they waited a Trooper was parked on the grassy median between the feeder and the freeway entrance ramp between East River and FM 2090. That is when a female driver and her 11-year-old daughter approached him in a Chevrolet Suburban. The female driver lost control and started to spin. The vehicle spun around and her left rear fender struck the right rear of the Troopers patrol unit. Her vehicle then came back onto the feeder and started to flip. The female and her daughter were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. The Trooper was transported with minor injuries. This afternoon he has been released but is sore. The female first told Troopers that she had reached down for her coffee when the crash occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX

