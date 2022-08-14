Parade returns after 14 year break at Howell Melon Festival
Organizers of the 2022 Howell Melon Festival looked back to earlier traditions and brought back the parade which hadn't been held in the past 14 years, and it included a number of entries by several Shriners groups.
The traditional melon roll for young people, 5K and one-mile runs, concerts in the amphitheater as well as indoors and under the entertainment tent provided a continuation of annual activities.
A CornHowell corn hole tournament added last year returned this year.
The Livingston County Photographers Group arranged to be part of Scott Kelby's Worldwide Photo Walk with a photo walk by photography enthusiasts showcasing downtown Howell Saturday during the Melon Festival.
Events started Wednesday with a trivia contest and continued through Sunday. Activities were arranged throughout downtown.
