Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Working Families Party Gives Lamont Second Ballot Line

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have secured a second spot on the November election ballot on the Working Families Party line. The party, which is known for its cross-endorsements, again endorsed the Democratic Party’s ticket for governor and lieutenant governor. With its endorsement, the Working Families...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: A recap of the primary elections in CT

(WTNH) – A lot has been going on this past week in Connecticut politics. The picture is now clear for the general election in November. Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Former...
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Head of CT’s Democratic Party discusses the election

(WTNH) – While Leora Levy’s victory on primary night may have been a shock, the head of Connecticut’s Democratic Party says it’s only good news for them in general. Nancy DeNardo sat down to talk about how they plan to win over unaffiliated voters and the possibility of President Joe Biden stumping for Ned Lamont in our state.
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
i95 ROCK

4 Important Questions for Potential Dog Owners in Connecticut

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
OXFORD, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
WTNH

Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
OXFORD, CT

