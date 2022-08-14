Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Working Families Party Gives Lamont Second Ballot Line
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have secured a second spot on the November election ballot on the Working Families Party line. The party, which is known for its cross-endorsements, again endorsed the Democratic Party’s ticket for governor and lieutenant governor. With its endorsement, the Working Families...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: A recap of the primary elections in CT
(WTNH) – A lot has been going on this past week in Connecticut politics. The picture is now clear for the general election in November. Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Former...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Head of CT’s Democratic Party discusses the election
(WTNH) – While Leora Levy’s victory on primary night may have been a shock, the head of Connecticut’s Democratic Party says it’s only good news for them in general. Nancy DeNardo sat down to talk about how they plan to win over unaffiliated voters and the possibility of President Joe Biden stumping for Ned Lamont in our state.
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Important Questions for Potential Dog Owners in Connecticut
We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Erick Russell hopes to be first Black LGBTQ candidate elected into a statewide office in American history
(WTNH) – A political candidate from Connecticut has a chance to make U.S. history. New Haven Attorney Erick Russell won the Democratic primary for Connecticut Treasurer. He beat Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton. Russell will face State Rep. and Greenwich Republican Harry Arora in the general election in November....
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
NewsTimes
CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional grocery store chains
With the news of grocery chains like Wegmans and Amazon Fresh making their Connecticut debut, there has been a renewed interest in the the state's supermarkets. Around Connecticut, regional grocery chains reign supreme with stores like Big Y World Class Market and ShopRite being among some of the most recognizable.
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
CT school districts approve armed guards
A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
Comments / 0