Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
NBC 29 News
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices declining in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are continuing to fall. According to AAA, Virginia’s average is $3.76 as of Monday, August 15, down $0.09 from last week. In Charlottesville, the average is $3.6, down $0.08 from last week. That’s down almost $0.60 from a month ago. Do you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Request for honorary street renames
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville. One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor. The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is scrambling to fix an urgent problem: As of Friday, August 12, It only has nine bus drivers, and school starts Wednesday, Aug. 24. CCS says it needs a total of 31 drivers. “We are well below what we need in order to...
NBC 29 News
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
NBC 29 News
Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area. The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city. The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers and staff are being recognized for the difference they make for students. A division-wide convocation was held at the Ting Pavilion Tuesday, August 16. “We make a difference everyday with the work we do. We make a difference for our students, we make...
NBC 29 News
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
NBC 29 News
USPS weighs in on Montpelier Station Post Office closure
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Postal Service is now weighing in on the closing of the Montpelier Station Post Office in Orange County. In a statement, the USPS says it found out the post office was in a building that was recognized as a historic site with a museum about segregation. The USPS decided to “suspend” the post office to make sure that customers did not associate it with discrimination and segregation.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville working to lower greenhouse gas emissions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. The city’s climate program is in place to provide potential solutions to cut greenhouse gasses here and in surrounding areas. “This is something that needs to be happening globally, but at least at Charlottesville-level we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new portal available to file any complaints or compliments you may have for the Charlottesville Police Department. The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) created an online site to encourage transparency with the CPD. Its executive director says that now, people don’t have to...
NBC 29 News
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Band will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday, August 16, with a centennial concert. The band was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest operating community bands in the United States. Members and directors volunteer thousands of hours a year to bring...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
NBC 29 News
Hundreds of UVA football fans gather for Meet the Team Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college football season is just around the corner. The University of Virginia Cavaliers play their season opener in less than two weeks. Fans flooded the Scott Stadium concourse Sunday, August 14, for Meet The Team Day. The line was long to see Quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
NBC 29 News
More referees needed for high school sports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school sports are about to get underway in central Virginia. There has been a shortage of officials the last couple of years during the coronavirus pandemic, and now there’s a push to get more referees. Typically, there are six referees for a high school...
Comments / 0