sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
thevillagereporter.com
James Pursel (1952-2022)
James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
Times-Bulletin
Girl Named Tom features band at the grandstand
Fall is just around the corner and as many students return to school, we tuck away summer memories and look ahead to Friday night football and concerts at The Niswonger. But before then, the last summer hurrah beckons at The Van Wert County Fair. Girl Named Tom returns to Van Wert for a new kind of performance at The Grandstand on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
sent-trib.com
Big week ahead in BG
The biggest weekend in Bowling Green is quickly approaching. Starting Thursday, the city will welcome back visitors to the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship. Bowling Green State University’s move-in starts this week. And the final Firefly Nights of the season is Friday from 6-10 p.m. downtown. The National...
thevillagereporter.com
New Press Box & Bleachers Ready For Edon’s Home Opener
When Edon opens its season against non-league rival Edgerton, it will do so with a brand-new press box and home bleachers. Both the bleachers and press box projects were completed just in time, with both getting completed on Friday, August 12. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Park Surveys
COUNCIL ... The Delta Council listens as Village Administrator Brad Peebles explains the results of park surveys that were sent out to village residents. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, August 15th. The meeti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events
Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The folks with Be Better Hospitality announced plans for the former Columbia Street West space in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday. The hospitality group says the former “C Street” and Bourbon Street Hideaway restaurant that was in the building’s basement will be transformed into two different bars and a liquor store along The Landing.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
WANE-TV
3 Allen County businesses recognized by Gov. Holcomb for economic growth, community commitment
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recognized three Allen County businesses Tuesday as recipients of the 2022 Century and Half-Century Business Awards. The award honors Hoosier businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 or 100 years...
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cahle Roth (Archbold)
The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Cahle Roth. At the Defiance Invitational, Roth was tournament medalist with a 67 and then was medalist at the Paulding Invitational with a 71 to help Archbold to a second place and first place finish, respectively. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
