Read full article on original website
Related
wdet.org
GLWA water main break repairs delayed; boil water advisory extended
Several Metro Detroit communities facing a boil water advisory may have to wait until September to use their tap water normally again after a critical water main broke on Saturday. It impacts more than 100,000 residents in communities like Rochester, Imlay City and Shelby Township. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
Communities impacted by water main break say they need more water, resources
The boil water advisory is affecting more than 100,000 people and now communities are calling on the state to step up and get their residents the resources they need.
Water main break damage worse than initially thought, Metro Detroit Boil Water Advisory now expected to last 3 weeks
A Boil Water Advisory impacting more than 130,000 people across seven Metro Detroit communities is going to last a week longer than initially expected, Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
We are now entering day four of a boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 people in metro Detroit and officials say it could last much longer.
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
WNEM
Backup water system protects Flint from water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
Washington Examiner
Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break
Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
fox2detroit.com
Washington Twp residents rally in the community amid boil water advisory
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Washington Township is one of the communities dealing with the recent boil water advisory. The township supervisor told me he has not slept the past three days because of this water main break. It will take a village to get through the next two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
State of emergency declared on east side of state after water main break
A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties.
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
The Oakland Press
State lifts no-contact advisory for Huron River
State officials say there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it has lifted an advisory against swimming in, wading in, playing in, watering plants or drinking water directly from the river.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
The Oakland Press
E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A bridge emergency is developing Tuesday night in Pontiac with significant repairs needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic. Roadblocks are now in place along Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the bridge in such bad shape that all traffic is closed, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands
Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort to better respond a major water main break that is impacting more than a dozen Metro Detroit communities. The SEOC has been activated to help coordinate “response and recovery efforts of state agencies and local government” after...
Comments / 0