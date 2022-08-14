ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdet.org

GLWA water main break repairs delayed; boil water advisory extended

Several Metro Detroit communities facing a boil water advisory may have to wait until September to use their tap water normally again after a critical water main broke on Saturday. It impacts more than 100,000 residents in communities like Rochester, Imlay City and Shelby Township. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Backup water system protects Flint from water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
FLINT, MI
Washington Examiner

Thousands under boil water advisory in Michigan after pipeline break

Thousands of people living north of Detroit, Michigan, remain under a boil water advisory as the state works to fix a pipeline break discovered over the weekend that could take two weeks to repair. The break in the water main was discovered early Saturday morning, prompting an initial advisory to...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

State lifts no-contact advisory for Huron River

State officials say there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it has lifted an advisory against swimming in, wading in, playing in, watering plants or drinking water directly from the river.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County

Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A bridge emergency is developing Tuesday night in Pontiac with significant repairs needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic. Roadblocks are now in place along Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the bridge in such bad shape that all traffic is closed, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
PONTIAC, MI

