Charlottesville, VA

fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash

A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Shots fired reported in 800 block of Hardy Drive

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. The suspect was reported to be running from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Albemarle County PD investigating shots fired

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – August 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties

(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
NBC 29 News

Request for honorary street renames

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville. One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor. The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

