Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlottesville Police asking for help finding man missing nearly 7 weeks
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing since early July.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash
The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for murder after woman's body found along Hanover road
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, of Hampton, was arrested on August 11 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
UV Cavalier Daily
Shots fired reported in 800 block of Hardy Drive
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. The suspect was reported to be running from...
Hampton man charged with murder of woman found on Winns Church Road in Hanover
Coble, an active-duty member of the military, was arraigned at Hanover General District Court Tuesday, appearing respectful during his digital appearance. He was appointed an attorney and has a hearing set for Dec. 6.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wina.com
Albemarle County PD investigating shots fired
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – August 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing.
Boy Scout troop offers condolences after Mechanicsville man found dead near Atlee High football field
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Atlee High School Saturday.
cbs19news
Police investigating early Tuesday morning shots fired incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Queens Court, in an apartment complex behind Fashion Square Mall. Several buildings and vehicles were hit...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
Sailor arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman
Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties
(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
NBC 29 News
Request for honorary street renames
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville. One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor. The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road,...
Hanover deputies investigate death after body found near high school football field
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a death that was discovered on Saturday at Atlee High School.
Comments / 0