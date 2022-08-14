ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Accidents
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop

Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

