Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired
Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.
WGAL
Nearly 100 shots fired, five people hit in Philadelphia drive-by, police say
PHILADELPHIA — Five people were shot Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the city's Haddington neighborhood. Several men in a white SUV fired nearly 100 gunshots, according to authorities. Two of the victims were shot in the head and are in the hospital listed...
West Mt. Airy block captain critically injured after confronting armed catalytic converter thieves
Police say the block captain and the owner of the van approached the suspects as they were sawing off the catalytic converter.
NBC Philadelphia
5 People Shot as Nearly 100 Bullets Fired Near Philly Rec Center in Targeted Drive-By
Léelo en español aquí. Two young men were shot in the head and three others were hurt in gunfire that broke out Tuesday night along Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said. Nearly 100 shots were fired. The five people were shot in a drive-by outside the...
Five shot near Haverford Avenue rec center in Philadelphia with horror footage of gun left at bloody scene
FIVE people were hurt, including two who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Philadelphia, cops said. Two men fired multiple rounds from an SUV before driving away in a horror act of gun violence on Tuesday night. Both suspected shooters were arrested after the chaos broke out...
fox29.com
West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, authorities say. According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of N 64th and Vine Streets. Police responded after hearing gunshots and found a 31-year-old...
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-476 In Delco
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-476 in Delaware County, authorities said. The rig failed to stop as it was traveling southbound on the Blue Route near mile maker 11.2 and crashed through a guardrail into the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Radnor Fire Company.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop
Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
NBC Philadelphia
Deadly Crashes Down on Roosevelt Blvd., Philly Officials Want More Speed Cameras
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia leaders are calling the pilot program for speed cameras on the Roosevelt Boulevard a "success" for curbing traffic deaths stopping speeding. The 12-mile stretch of the Boulevard, which cuts through Northeast Philadelphia, was originally chosen for the red light cam program due...
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
phl17.com
Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
CBS News
Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
