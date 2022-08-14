Crossing work temporarily closes Clinton Street

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday that the crash killed 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson. The Peoria Journal Star reports an initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft “experienced engine issues” and attempted an emergency landing on Route 116 in Hanna City before striking powerlines. The aircraft, a Mooney M20K, crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the crash.

