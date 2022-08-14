ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Crossing work temporarily closes Clinton Street

By Lincoln Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

Drivers around Lincoln will notice a change on Clinton Street as crews will begin working on the railroad crossing at 6 p.m. Monday. Drivers will see detour signs posted and it is anticipated the crossing will reopen at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

