Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The 20-year-old influencer has since denied the allegations after she was taken to Forsyth County Jail in Georgia on Saturday morning, alongside her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

Documents obtained by People reveal the pair were arrested around 1 a.m. and subsequently charged with several misdemeanors.

Ariana was slapped with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. She has since been released on $5120 bond.

McLeroy, 20, was also arrested for an alleged DUI, along with allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit, the outlet reports.

Page Six has reached out to cops, along with reps for Ariana.

Her on again, off again boyfriend Hudson McLeroy was also arrested.
Instagram/@arianabiermann

Her lawyer, Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman law firm, denied the charges in a statement given to the magazine.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” the attorney said.

“Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

She will likely appear in court in the near future.
Instagram/@arianabiermann

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alum started dating her boyfriend in high school, and shared a sweet snap of them attending their homecoming dance in October 2018, when she was just 16.

Her proud mom jumped into the comments section at the time, writing, “Where does the time go?? My angel @arianabiermann is headed to Homecoming with @hudson.mcleroy. Are they not the cutest!!?! They are only a few hours apart and will both turn 17 this week!!”

Although the pair have dated on and off through the years, fans believe they’re currently back together after she shared a photo of herself kissing someone last month.

“Glimpse of us,” she wrote in the caption.

Zolciak shares Ariana with Daniel Toce, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2003, however she was legally adopted by her step-dad, Kroy Biermann, in 2013.

The “RHOA” alum was a single mother to Ariana and her big sis Brielle when she met the former NFL star.

The couple have since welcomed four children together: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

Page Six

