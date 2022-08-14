Read full article on original website
Northwood and Midland to Welcome Back Students for the Fall
Northwood University is gearing up for the return of students for the 2022-23 academic year. The public is invited to help welcome back students during a Go MAD March from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Friday in downtown Midland. Go MAD is a phrase coined by the late Coach Pat Riepma, who inspired thousands of people before he became sick with cancer and ultimately passed away in 2015. His mantra of Go Make a Difference lives on.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Let the Youth Speak Aims to Give Kids a Voice in Saginaw
Thursday’s Saginaw Police Department “Front Porch Roll Call” will have a specific focus on the youth of the city. With cooperation from Saginaw Police and Fire Departments as well as City Council and representatives of state and federal agencies, “Let the Youth Speak” aims to give young people in and around the city an opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions directly to public servants in a variety of fields. Saginaw Councilwoman Monique Lamar-Silvia, who organized the event, says that she wants to address a perceived lack of the Saginaw youth in the city’s decision-making.
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct. According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.
Saginaw County school board shakeup: Who will lead your child’s education?
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI--While the August primaries feel like just yesterday, the Nov. 8 election is right around the corner with many added issues and officials looking to continue or take up community positions. In Saginaw County, voters will have 16 different school districts looking to fill seats that have either...
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan
Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
Singer Gwen Stefani Greets Fans in Midland While Enjoying Local Pizza & the Mall
Singer, and former judge on "The Voice", Gwen Stefani was spotted hitting the mall and grabbing some pizza in Midland this past weekend. Surprised fans couldn't contain themselves and are sharing their run-ins with the star all over social media. Stefani was in town because her husband Blake Shelton was...
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
Chinese Taipei journeys 7700 miles to knock Bay County from Pony League World Series
It’s called a World Series. And it turned out to be an international experience for the Bay County all-stars at the Pony League World Series. Taking on New Taipei City – a team that traveled 7,700 miles from Chinese Taipei to Washington, Pennsylvania – the Bay County all-stars had a rough go in a 12-0 loss that ended their run at the World Series.
Pop icon Gwen Stefani wanted a cheese pizza Saturday. So, she visited Midland.
MIDLAND, MI — Pizza Sam’s patrons hungry for Italian food were in for a b-a-n-a-n-a-s experience this weekend when they discovered Gwen Stefani ordering food there. The music, fashion and television icon visited the downtown Midland eatery Saturday, Aug. 13, seeking a 10-inch cheese pizza to-go for her and her family.
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car into St. Paul Lutheran Church
Yesterday, August 14th, first responders and deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office were called to 4941 Center Street in Millington. Once they arrived at the crash site, they found that a 56-year-old woman from Millington had intentionally driven her vehicle into a church. Yes, I said intentionally... The woman...
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
