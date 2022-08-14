Thursday’s Saginaw Police Department “Front Porch Roll Call” will have a specific focus on the youth of the city. With cooperation from Saginaw Police and Fire Departments as well as City Council and representatives of state and federal agencies, “Let the Youth Speak” aims to give young people in and around the city an opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions directly to public servants in a variety of fields. Saginaw Councilwoman Monique Lamar-Silvia, who organized the event, says that she wants to address a perceived lack of the Saginaw youth in the city’s decision-making.

