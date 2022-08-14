ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dasilva
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Mathias Jensen
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Erik Ten Hag
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bein Sports#Man Utd#Brentford#Dutch#Optajoe
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Arsenal 'title challengers' according to Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners are title challengers this season. The Frenchman’s Palace side battled for a hard-fought point at Anfield on Monday, a game they could easily have won. Having faced his former club on Match-day one, Vieira’s side hasn’t had the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

"Manchester City are the best team I've ever seen" - Premier League boss heaps praise on Pep Guardiola's side

Ever since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City boss in 2016, his side have etched their place amongst some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. With four league titles in the past six seasons, the Catalan manager and his side have ushered in one of the most dominant eras ever witnessed in English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

OGC Nice interested in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe

OGC Nice are interested in bringing Nicolas Pepe to the club on loan, report FootMercato. The Arsenal club record signing has failed to live up to his price tag since joining in 2019, and has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta. Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka quickly displaced the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy