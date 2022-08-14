Read full article on original website
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ‘among five angry stars to demand transfers in crisis meeting with Man Utd board’
CRISTIANO RONALDO and Harry Maguire are two of FIVE Manchester United players that have demanded transfers in a crisis meeting with the board. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table after two games following back-to-back defeats - including a drubbing at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
Arsenal 'title challengers' according to Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners are title challengers this season. The Frenchman’s Palace side battled for a hard-fought point at Anfield on Monday, a game they could easily have won. Having faced his former club on Match-day one, Vieira’s side hasn’t had the...
"Manchester City are the best team I've ever seen" - Premier League boss heaps praise on Pep Guardiola's side
Ever since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City boss in 2016, his side have etched their place amongst some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. With four league titles in the past six seasons, the Catalan manager and his side have ushered in one of the most dominant eras ever witnessed in English football.
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
OGC Nice interested in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe
OGC Nice are interested in bringing Nicolas Pepe to the club on loan, report FootMercato. The Arsenal club record signing has failed to live up to his price tag since joining in 2019, and has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta. Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka quickly displaced the...
Chelsea’s performance against Tottenham shows positive signs despite Anthony Taylor complaints
Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening was nothing short of dramatic. The Blues led their London rivals twice during the match, but left Stamford Bridge with just the single point after a 2-2 draw. Managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed on the touchline during the second...
Joelinton invited a Newcastle United fan to his house after seeing 'daft' tattoo online
Joelinton invited a Newcastle United fan to his house after seeing he'd got a tattoo of the midfielder on his stomach. The 26-year-old has turned his Magpies career around over the last 12 months, transforming from a £40 million flop to cult hero. He started his career at St....
Michy Batshuayi 'doesn't understand' lack of game time at Chelsea after Antonio Conte's Diego Costa promise
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has opened up on his disappointment in his lack of game time at the club, as well as revealing Antonio Conte's broken promise to him. The Belgian spent last season on loan in Turkey, with Besiktas, but has found himself back at Stamford Bridge. Batshuayi has...
