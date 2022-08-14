ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Westwood Elementary to give away backpacks, school supplies during Open House today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aa6uH_0hGrt84X00

DAYTON — Westwood Elementary will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood Students during its Open House Monday.

The supplies will be given away by Revival Center Ministries during the event that starts at 4 p.m.

Revival Center Ministries also provides after-school programs for students.

The elementary school is located near Westwood Park in Dayton.

They and all other Dayton Public Schools students start school tomorrow.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Westwood, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Society
WHIO Dayton

New Washington Township roundabout now open

WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout under construction in Washington Township, located at Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road, is now open, according to a news release. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County Pump Station on Alex Bell Road.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Open House#The Elementary School#Backpacks#Dayton Public Schools#Revival Center Ministries#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WHIO Dayton

Ohio residents file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts

CINCINNATI — Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against car manufactures Kia and Hyundai, alleging that some of their vehicles are unsafe and easy to steal. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, the manufacturers are accused of manufacturing, designing and selling defective vehicles “at multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio and the United States.”
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy