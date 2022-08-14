Westwood Elementary to give away backpacks, school supplies during Open House today

DAYTON — Westwood Elementary will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood Students during its Open House Monday.

The supplies will be given away by Revival Center Ministries during the event that starts at 4 p.m.

Revival Center Ministries also provides after-school programs for students.

The elementary school is located near Westwood Park in Dayton.

They and all other Dayton Public Schools students start school tomorrow.

©2022 Cox Media Group