Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Sevilla complete signing of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou
Tanguy Nianzou has completed a transfer to Sevilla from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.
Eredivisie transfer window to close early after Dutch FA error
The Eredivisie transfer window will close 24 hours earlier than most of Europe because of an error from the KNVB.
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
West Ham confirm Thilo Kehrer signing on four-year deal
West Ham United have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
Edinson Cavani to join Villarreal as Boca Juniors concede defeat
Edinson Cavani is on the verge of joining a new club following his summer exit from Manchester United.
Neal Maupay: Everton & Fulham interested in Nottingham Forest target
Everton & Fulham have both contacted Brighton over Neal Maupay, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace in talks over Championship pair Ismaila Sarr and Antoine Semenyo
Crystal Palace want Championship duo Ismaila Sarr and Antonine Semenyo.
Why Lucia Garcia is a crucial summer signing for Man Utd
Man Utd's summer capture of Lucia Garcia could be the most important & exciting as the 2022/23 WSL season nears.
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Steve Cherundolo calls for LAFC improvement despite seventh straight win
A Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 67th minute was enough for the Black and Gold to see off D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday evening. That's seven wins in a row now in MLS play for LAFC, who became just the sixth team in league history to achieve such a feat.
How many games is Darwin Nunez banned for after red card?
The games Darwin Nunez will miss through suspension after his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
Club Brugge reject €10m offer from West Ham for Hans Vanaken
West Ham United have seen an opening €10m offer for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down, 90min can confirm.
Diego Cocca defends Atlas FC after string of bad results: 'We are not a disaster'
Atlas FC head coach Diego Cocca defended his side’s start to the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, firmly claiming the team “is not a disaster.”
Man City confirm signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Man City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.
Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid are 'waiting' for Marco Asensio exit decision
Real Madrid are waiting for Marco Asensio to make a final decision on his future.
