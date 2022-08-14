ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball summer development series: Race Thompson

With Indiana’s offseason roster changes behind us, we bring back our annual tradition of taking a closer look at the players expected to return to the program. Next up is power forward Race Thompson, who is training for his fifth year playing with Indiana, and sixth overall including a redshirt 2017-18 season.
College Football News

Illinois vs Indiana Prediction, Game Preview

Illinois vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: Illinois (0-0), Indiana (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
thedailyhoosier.com

Video: 2023 IU basketball target Arrinten Page summer highlight reel

Watch below a long form summer highlight reel of class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page while playing for The Skills Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-9 Page took an official visit to Indiana last month and he plans to announce his college choice in the coming weeks. Page...
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana football 2022 opponent preview: Michigan

After sky-high offseason expectations turned into a 2-10 regular season campaign in 2021 for Indiana football, head coach Tom Allen and company are looking to get back on track in the 2022 season. We are profiling each of the 12 teams Indiana will face this season as the Hoosiers look to right the ship. Up next is Michigan, the reigning conference champions who reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2021.
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
usalaxmagazine.com

UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out

University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
indianapolismonthly.com

The Future Of Downtown

Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
