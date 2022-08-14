Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball summer development series: Race Thompson
With Indiana’s offseason roster changes behind us, we bring back our annual tradition of taking a closer look at the players expected to return to the program. Next up is power forward Race Thompson, who is training for his fifth year playing with Indiana, and sixth overall including a redshirt 2017-18 season.
College Football News
Illinois vs Indiana Prediction, Game Preview
Illinois vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: Illinois (0-0), Indiana (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
thedailyhoosier.com
Video: 2023 IU basketball target Arrinten Page summer highlight reel
Watch below a long form summer highlight reel of class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page while playing for The Skills Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-9 Page took an official visit to Indiana last month and he plans to announce his college choice in the coming weeks. Page...
thedailyhoosier.com
Gabe Cupps and several IU basketball targets to play fundraiser game for Kentucky flood victims
Class of 2023 IU basketball point guard commit Gabe Cupps and several top college prospects from the Midwest are joining forces to benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the American Red Cross. The Midwest Charity Classic basketball game is August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2025 skilled forward discusses schools
2025 highly touted forward out of Atlanta, Bryson Tiller, sat down with Brandon Jenkins from 247Sports and spoke about Indiana basketball and his whole recruiting process. Tiller is expected to be one of the top ranked recruits in the 2025 class and has 5-star talent coming from Overtime Elite while maintaining college eligibility.
insidethehall.com
A look at what IU basketball is paying for each of its non-conference “guarantee” games
“Guarantee” games are a staple of college basketball. Also known as “buy games,” power conference schools pay schools from the mid or low-major level for a home game with no return game as part of the agreement. For the power conference school, it’s an opportunity to fill...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football 2022 opponent preview: Michigan
After sky-high offseason expectations turned into a 2-10 regular season campaign in 2021 for Indiana football, head coach Tom Allen and company are looking to get back on track in the 2022 season. We are profiling each of the 12 teams Indiana will face this season as the Hoosiers look to right the ship. Up next is Michigan, the reigning conference champions who reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2021.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football’s D.J. Matthews on return from injury, Donaven McCulley talks move to WR
Watch as two of IU football’s receivers met with the media on Monday afternoon in Bloomington. D.J. Matthews is back to 100 percent following a season-ending knee injury in 2021. He discussed everything from the injury, the rehab to his outlook for his final season of college football. Donaven...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
usalaxmagazine.com
UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out
University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record
Westfield resident and top competitive eater in the world heads to the ballpark to try to become the prince of popcorn
