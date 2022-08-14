ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish Bay youth baseball team reaches Juniors Little League World Series and will play on ESPN+

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A youth baseball team from Whitefish Bay (ages 13 and 14) will appear Sunday morning on ESPN+ in the first battle of the Juniors Little League World Series, taking on a team from South Riding, Virginia.

The event, for players just slightly older than the renowned Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is held annually in Taylor, Michigan. Whitefish Bay won the Central regional tournament title over a team from Illinois to become one of six United States teams appearing in the field.

The 12-team tournament also includes six teams from outside the United States.

South Riding, which won the Southeast region, and Bay will square off at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday and appear on ESPN+. All games from the tourney will appear on the service, with the championship game on ESPN2 on Aug. 21.

With a win, Whitefish Bay would play again at 1 p.m. CT Monday. With a loss, Bay would play again at 7 p.m. CT Aug. 16.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

