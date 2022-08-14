ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

KRON4 News

2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded

OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old daughter

STOCKTON, Calif. - A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child's system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence...
STOCKTON, CA
#Shooting#City Police#Murder#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Father arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old child

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child’s system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence in the 2300 block of […]
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival,  officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on  two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl 'safely located,' police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said they a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the...
OAKLAND, CA

