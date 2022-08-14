Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old daughter
STOCKTON, Calif. - A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child's system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old child
STOCKTON (BCN) — A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child’s system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence in the 2300 block of […]
Police arrest teen trio, 11-year-old in SF beating of elderly Asian woman
Three teens and an 11-year-old have been arrested in the San Francisco assault of a 70-year-old Asian woman last month. The 11-year-old is too young to face charges under state law.
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man
STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.No arrests have been made.
KTVU FOX 2
4 young people, including 11-year-old, accused of vicious attack on elderly woman
SAN FRANCISCO - Four young people ranging from 11 to 18 years old were arrested for a violent robbery of an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco, police announced Monday. San Francisco police said the 70-year-old woman was beaten and robbed on July 31 in the 100 block of Francisco Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl 'safely located,' police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said they a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the...
Comments / 1