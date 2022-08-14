ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Marquis de Lafayette
3d ago

Oz doesn’t care about anything but getting himself publicity. Like when he went to a homeless encampment where the homeless, most suffering from addiction, were living. It was out of the public eye, on abandoned train tracks. He said “I am now entering hell”. Then proceeded to exploit them for his own narcissistic need. He helped one person allegedly to go to rehab. But his show caused them to bulldoze and secure that encampment, leading to the homeless now in tents in neighborhood areas using drugs.. because he didn’t solve anything, just shifted the problem and left. But hey at least he got his shock tv. Like the medical version of Jerry Springer. And why is he running in PA when he isn’t even from here or lived her for more than running for office required?

Kerry Kresge
3d ago

Is this the type of person you want for your governor, someone who can’t even follow rules and regulations??? It would have been different if he would have let them know… but he us just too good to do that, and they don’t have to follow rules!! Republicans have shown time and time again that they don’t follow rules!! Vote blue!!!

Nan Grispino
3d ago

he doesn't know the unspoken rules of running in PA because he's only been here a minute!

WITF

Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates

Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year. They can return them, but almost nobody does.

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

An invitation to help PennLive honor those who inspire us to higher standards | Social Views

We all know people in our communities who inspire us to higher standards. Their lives demonstrate values of high integrity, respect for others, courage, and perseverance. They stand with those who are weak and vulnerable in our communities. They work to address injustice and refuse to stay silent when others are hurt, suffering, and abused. They rush to help people in need.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Oz visits Carbon County Fair

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz met with residents and took in the 4-H livestock auction with congressional candidate Lisa Scheller. During the auction, Oz purchased a goat, which he donated back to original owner, 16-year-old Toby Tyson of Lehighton. “If you want to be optimistic for the future of Pennsylvania, just visit the county fairs. Just wonderful people passing on family values,” Oz said. CHRIS REBER/TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
