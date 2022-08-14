Oz doesn’t care about anything but getting himself publicity. Like when he went to a homeless encampment where the homeless, most suffering from addiction, were living. It was out of the public eye, on abandoned train tracks. He said “I am now entering hell”. Then proceeded to exploit them for his own narcissistic need. He helped one person allegedly to go to rehab. But his show caused them to bulldoze and secure that encampment, leading to the homeless now in tents in neighborhood areas using drugs.. because he didn’t solve anything, just shifted the problem and left. But hey at least he got his shock tv. Like the medical version of Jerry Springer. And why is he running in PA when he isn’t even from here or lived her for more than running for office required?
Is this the type of person you want for your governor, someone who can’t even follow rules and regulations??? It would have been different if he would have let them know… but he us just too good to do that, and they don’t have to follow rules!! Republicans have shown time and time again that they don’t follow rules!! Vote blue!!!
he doesn't know the unspoken rules of running in PA because he's only been here a minute!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
