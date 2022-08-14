Read full article on original website
What to know about the spotted lanternfly, the insect experts say to squish
NEW YORK — Scientists have a message about the spotted lanternfly: If you see one, squish it. While that may sound harsh for bug lovers out there, experts say spotted lanternflies can be devastating to agriculture. "It's a good idea if you can kill them, to do that," Brian...
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Here’s What It Means If You See White Fungus Balls in Soil
When it comes to gardening, there’s a lot to learn. Even people with a green thumb may need to know how to revive a dead plant or wonder what on earth that powdery mildew on plants is. And have you ever noticed white fungus balls suddenly appearing in your...
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
