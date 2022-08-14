Read full article on original website
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
spectrumnews1.com
NEOMED grads aim to prevent pharmacy deserts through independent store
OHIO — Dr. Dan Jones, Dr. Jacob Sweet and Dr. Louis Liming have quite a bit in common. All three are pharmacists that co-own Elite Pharmacy in Canfield. “We offer free delivery to Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Portage counties. So, all four counties in this area," said Jones. All...
Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90
One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
‘Does not bode well’: Al Roker uses woollybear test to predict winter weather ahead
While one can easily surmise it's going to snow this winter in Northeast Ohio, the question is always, how much?
Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary
One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek
On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
Marquee matchup headlines Thursday’s Game of the Week
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
WYTV.com
Debate over fiscal officer in Champion
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — At a meeting Tuesday night in Champion, a group of people asked the trustees to ask the township’s fiscal officer to resign because she’s been off work for an extended period of time with a medical issue. The fiscal officer, Courtney Hatt, was...
