Brookfield Township, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
spectrumnews1.com

NEOMED grads aim to prevent pharmacy deserts through independent store

OHIO — Dr. Dan Jones, Dr. Jacob Sweet and Dr. Louis Liming have quite a bit in common. All three are pharmacists that co-own Elite Pharmacy in Canfield. “We offer free delivery to Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Portage counties. So, all four counties in this area," said Jones. All...
CANFIELD, OH
YourErie

Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90

One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
NORTH EAST, PA
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek

On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
WYTV.com

Debate over fiscal officer in Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — At a meeting Tuesday night in Champion, a group of people asked the trustees to ask the township’s fiscal officer to resign because she’s been off work for an extended period of time with a medical issue. The fiscal officer, Courtney Hatt, was...
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH

