Brentwood, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Fire Battles Fire at Parkview Apartments in Antioch

At 5:16 pm, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fire at the Parkview Apartments in the 2800 block of Gentrytown in the City of Antioch. While responding, Battalion 8 reported smoke showing from Pittsburg. By 5:22 pm, Truck 83 arrived on scene...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Two Charged in Attempted Rolex Robbery in Walnut Creek

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office files multiple felony charges against two men for an attempted armed robbery in Walnut Creek. 34-year-old Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., and 33-year-old David Lopez were involved in the attempted robbery at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek around 4:00 pm on August 11, 2022.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs

Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Air District Issues Air Quality Advisory for Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Monday, August 15. Smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties is expected to impact the Bay Area tomorrow. Isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible; however, pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

