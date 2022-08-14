Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Fire Battles Fire at Parkview Apartments in Antioch
At 5:16 pm, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fire at the Parkview Apartments in the 2800 block of Gentrytown in the City of Antioch. While responding, Battalion 8 reported smoke showing from Pittsburg. By 5:22 pm, Truck 83 arrived on scene...
Two Charged in Attempted Rolex Robbery in Walnut Creek
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office files multiple felony charges against two men for an attempted armed robbery in Walnut Creek. 34-year-old Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., and 33-year-old David Lopez were involved in the attempted robbery at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek around 4:00 pm on August 11, 2022.
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
Jack-Knifed Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-680 Traffic in Martinez
At 7:43 am Wednesday, a vehicle crash involving a big rig left several people injured and shut down southbound I-680 traffic in Martinez. it also left a big rig leaking fuel and prompted a HAZMAT response. The crash prompted a SIGALERT by 7:57 am and CALTRANS advised m. otorists to...
Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday, Cooling Centers in Brentwood and Oakley Open
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the East Bay, temperatures are expected to reach over 100-degrees with East Contra Costa County getting as high as 107 degrees. Cooling Centers. The City...
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
Meiring, Brown, LeBlanc Shine Brightly in Flat Track Motorcycle Show at Antioch Speedway
Antioch CA — The Flat Track Motorcycles made their second and final appearance at Antioch Speedway Saturday night. They got to compete on a track that was being prepared by sweepers, which kept the racing surface smooth and to the liking of the riders. The big star of the evening was Tony Meiring.
Air District Issues Air Quality Advisory for Monday
SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Monday, August 15. Smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties is expected to impact the Bay Area tomorrow. Isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible; however, pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
