A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO