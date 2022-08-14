Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy, the open-world RPG with a unique combat system and gorgeous art style
Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play, open-world RPG you should have on your radar. Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy transports you to Aida, a beautiful alien world that humanity has fled to in order to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth. Comparisons to other popular MMO RPGS may happen but with a fresh take on combat and a brand-new world to explore, Tower of Fantasy is a stand-out game that may just become your new favorite way to spend your free time.
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
ComicBook
New Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom
New footage from the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy is set to appear next week at Gamescom. Within the past week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly announced that the highly-anticipated game would be pushed out of 2022 and would instead now release in early 2023. And while this news was upsetting to a number of eager fans, we'll at least be getting a new look at the title this time next week.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
ComicBook
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
ComicBook
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
ComicBook
Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time
To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
u.today
Arker: The Legend of Ohm Teases AAA Game Release on Unreal Engine 5
The latest update invites fans of Arker: The Legend of Ohm to the "final" redesign version of its gameplay. In coming months, an entirely new 3D AAA title will unlock new opportunities for gamers. Redesigned version of Arker: The Legend of Ohm goes live. Arker: The Legend of Ohm, a...
Musician turns Windows 95 into a chiptune album on an actual Sega Genesis cart
Don't be fooled: Mikeyeldey95 may look a lot like Windows 95, but it is not actually the complete Microsoft operating system reprogrammed to run on a Sega Genesis (aka Mega Drive) cartridge. As technically impressive as that would be, it's something much more fun: a game-meets-concept-album of 22 chiptune songs programmed to run on real Genesis hardware, presented in a deeply faithful recreation of the Windows 95 UI packed with minigames and easter eggs. Even Clippy makes an appearance.
How to Unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
The Hammer is one of the hammer Weapons in Elden Ring. "Hammer comprised of a large stone affixed to a metal handle. Originally a blacksmith's tool. The art of smithing is said to have originated among the giants. This weapon's striking attacks boast ample weight behind them." Default Weapon Skill.
ComicBook
Iron Man Video Game Was Previously in the Works at Just Cause Studio
A video game based on the Marvel superhero Iron Man was at one point in the works at Avalanche Studios, which is the developer most well-known for its work on the Just Cause series. While Iron Man has appeared in a handful of other Marvel titles over the years (Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Midnight Suns), the character has never had his own modern game that wasn't a movie tie-in or a VR experience. Sadly, we almost got a game in this vein roughly a decade ago, before work on it was eventually scrapped.
Polygon
‘Peer Into the Darkness’ hidden moons guide in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb offers a few side quest distractions to keep you busy while you build your cult. Most of these just ask you to acquire certain resources from Crusades, but one quest in particular focuses on a mysterious character: the evil, nameless, red fox. In this guide, we’ll...
ComicBook
The Rising of Shield Hero Cast and Crew Dives Into Season Two's Highlights (Exclusive)
The Rising of the Shield Hero brought its second season to a close this summer, and all eyes are on the future ahead of season three. After all, the isekai has amassed an army of fans in its time. As Kinema Citrus carries on with Naofumi behind the scenes, fans are giving season two a second look, and ComicBook got the inside scoop on how the show's latest episodes came together.
ComicBook
LEGO Unveils the Massive 76405 Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set
LEGO has done a small scale Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in the past, but the new 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. What's more, LEGO is celebrating the launch of the set with a contest that offers the chance to "play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train." Everything you need to know about the new Hogwarts Express LEGO set and the contest can be found below.
Collider
'The Mighty Ones' Season 3 Trailer Sees the Backyard Friends Facing a Hipster Paradise [Exclusive]
The team is returning to the yard! Collider is happy to share this brand-new exclusive trailer for Season 3 of the animated series The Mighty Ones as the team finds themselves in a new and strange backyard with new owners in the house. The series is set to return to both Hulu and Peacock on September 1, 2022.
