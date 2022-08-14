Drought is affecting global markets

The drought that is impacting the European Union may be causing more crop damage that trade is factoring into futures. The current drought in the EU is one of the worst in recent history and cutting the country’s corn production forecast by 25%. Some corn fields in the EU are expected to be totally abandoned due to crop loss. This drought is impacting the country’s wheat and oilseeds too. As a result, some EU members are taking steps to curb exports. There are now models that show the drought expanding into Ukraine and potential cutting production there as well.

Recent weather across the United States has been mixed, and in turn, so has its impact on crop development. This has especially been the case on corn with some field scouts claiming production loss is large, while others feel the crop may be their best ever. This uncertainty is also being seen in soybeans, although soybeans are much more tolerant of adverse weather than corn, mainly heat. Heat can impact soybean quality, but yield is not affected as much. Soybeans do need water though, and recent rains are being seen as highly beneficial.

When it comes to soybean production more attention is being placed on next year’s Brazilian crop. The Brazilian firm Safras is forecasting a 2023 Brazil soybean crop of 154.5 million metric tons (mmt), an 18% increase from this year’s production. A return to normal growing conditions and an increase to planted area are behind the higher production figure. Safras is projecting 2023 soybean exports of 91.5 mmt, well above this year’s 77.2 mmt projected total.

It appears as though the Brazilian soybean export program for the year has peaked. Brazil exported 311 million bu (mbu) of soybeans in March and has trailed off since. In June Brazil exported 238 mbu of soybeans and July’s exports are expected to total 194 mbu. There are hopes this will bring the US export business, but this may be limited if at all. China is still buying soybeans from Brazil for August shipment. Most importers are now at the point where they will go hand to mouth until the US sees new crop supplies arrive.

China remains mostly absent from the global commodity market. This is especially the case on soybeans from the United States. China has bought soybeans from Brazil in the past week for late summer delivery, but the volumes have been light. It is quite possible this could be a reflection of ongoing Covid worries in the country, especially with new travel restrictions being enforced in the country. The rally in soybean futures has also dampened buying interest from not only China, but all importers.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named.

This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.