Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday

The Burlington police officer who shot a man in the city’s Old North End on Saturday joined the force in July 2015, Vermont State Police said.

Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, while state police investigate the shooting of David Johnson, outside his home at 249 Manhattan Drive.

According to police, three officers responded to an unspecified emergency call to find Johnson outside the house with a large kitchen knife. Johnson, who police say is known to officers, was talking about ending his life.

Police body cameras show officers trying de-escalate the situation until Johnson charged at one of the officers. One officer attempted to slow him down by firing a conducted electrical weapon. Bombard then fired, hitting Johnson in the upper left leg.

Johnson was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. As of Sunday evening, had not been charged. But investigators said Sunday that charges are likely.

Vermont State Police would like to speak with anyone with information regarding this incident. People may call VSP Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .



