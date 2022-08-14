ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday

By Mike Hoey, Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

The Burlington police officer who shot a man in the city’s Old North End on Saturday joined the force in July 2015, Vermont State Police said.

Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, while state police investigate the shooting of David Johnson, outside his home at 249 Manhattan Drive.

According to police, three officers responded to an unspecified emergency call to find Johnson outside the house with a large kitchen knife. Johnson, who police say is known to officers, was talking about ending his life.

Police body cameras show officers trying de-escalate the situation until Johnson charged at one of the officers. One officer attempted to slow him down by firing a conducted electrical weapon. Bombard then fired, hitting Johnson in the upper left leg.

Johnson was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. As of Sunday evening, had not been charged. But investigators said Sunday that charges are likely.

Vermont State Police would like to speak with anyone with information regarding this incident. People may call VSP Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

Comments / 1

Tamie Leo Bromley
3d ago

I think they did a Great job containing him. the first tried an electrical charge and when that didn't work shot him in the leg, not anywhere that would have killed him. Great Job Burlington Police Department!!

Reply
4
 

mychamplainvalley.com

Police investigating two shootings in Burlington

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Burlington on Saturday. The first occurred around 1:28 am on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did a sweep of the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night

BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
mynbc5.com

New York man arrested after threatening person with chainsaw

WESTPORT, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested on menacing and weapons charges after he threatened a person with a chainsaw. State Police arrested Linwood Chamberlain, 30, of Westport on Aug. 13 after he was engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed person. Police said that Chamberlain displayed the chainsaw and then threatened the person.
WESTPORT, NY
WCAX

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
ADDISON, VT
