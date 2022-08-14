Read full article on original website
Argument over debt leads to deadly St. Louis County shooting
An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.
Missouri woman charged with husband's murder still missing
MCDONALD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue asking the public to help them locate 49-year-old Dawn Wynn. She is accused of murder and armed criminal action in the November 2021 shooting of her husband in southwest Missouri, according to McDonald County Missouri Sheriff Rob Evenson. She is charged with shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept.
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
Person shot outside of north St. Louis county Seven Eleven
There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.
KSDK
St. Louis County Medical Examiner running out of room for bodies
The county is storing bodies in a portable morgue and some area funeral homes. Some are concerned rising drug overdoses are part of the problem.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
Woman took $54K from disabled uncle using Cash App, indictment says
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been accused of stealing more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday, according to Missouri's Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office. Medrano is accused of using her uncle's debit...
Video: O’Fallon man attacking an employee in Central West End
Police said an O'Fallon man with multiple crime sprees including robbery, assault, and sexual abuse left behind victims from O'Fallon, Missouri to Central West End (CWE).
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
KMOV
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
tncontentexchange.com
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
