St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman charged with husband's murder still missing

MCDONALD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue asking the public to help them locate 49-year-old Dawn Wynn. She is accused of murder and armed criminal action in the November 2021 shooting of her husband in southwest Missouri, according to McDonald County Missouri Sheriff Rob Evenson. She is charged with shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
KMOV

Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident

A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
FARMINGTON, MO
MLive

Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

