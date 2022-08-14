Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Leaves practice early
Burks (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. It remains to be seen what caused the rookie wideout's early departure Wednesday, but until more information is available consider Burks day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Dolphins make roster move with Shaheen, cut four. And McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ status
Tight end Adam Shaheen won’t play for the Dolphins this season.
CBS Sports
Steelers camp: Kenny Pickett takes first-team reps; George Pickens holds his own against Minkah Fitzpatrick
LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Practice had yet to wrap up when reports surfaced that Kenny Pickett was taking snaps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's training camp practice. Pickett, fresh off of his successful performance during Pittsburgh's preseason-opening win against Seattle, did indeed take first-team reps during the Steelers' third-to-last practice of camp.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms
Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones and the result likely to allow him to take the field in 2022.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Juan Then: Activated at Double-A
Then (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Arkansas' injured list last Thursday and made his 2022 debut for the affiliate two days later, striking out two and allowing one run on hit and one walk in a one-inning appearance. Then had been on the shelf since early April with the right...
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes gets his wish, and then some, after saying he wants to get hit in first preseason game
Patrick Mahomes saw playing time on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in the team's first preseason game. With playing quarterback, often comes getting hit, but simulating a real game experience is something Mahomes was looking forward to. Being the first game Mahomes has played...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would come in the Seahawks' preseason finale Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to reestablish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
CBS Sports
Saints' James Hurst: Dealing with foot injury
Hurst is dealing with a foot injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Dennis Allen relayed to the media that Hurst is dealing with a foot issue, but he failed to elaborate much on the matter. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Hurst missing any time would be a blow to the Saints' offensive. The veteran left tackle projects to be the starter this season, though rookie Trevor Penning has the tools to be a starting-caliber tackle. Penning was chosen 19th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft but is a bit raw at this early stage of his career. Hurst's injury is one to monitor, as it could have a major impact on the Saints' offense.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list
The Raiders activated Mullen (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Mullen started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was limited to only five games in 2021 due to a toe issue, it's unclear if the two issues were related. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before he returns to game action, but once fully healthy, he figures to garner a prominent role in Las Vegas' secondary.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Done for season
Muzziotti suffered a season-ending injury Saturday and is expected to be placed on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's injured list within the next few days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Muzziotti had produced a 1.076 OPS over his last 11 games and might have been a candidate for a promotion to Philadelphia...
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
