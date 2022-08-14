Read full article on original website
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Special Edition Bugatti Veyron Selling at Mecum's Daytime Sale in Monterey
How did this ridiculously fast car come out in 2005?. The Bugatti Veyron and Chiron have become icons within the supercar community because of their incredible performance. However, most people don't truly understand the beauty of these wild German racing vehicles. One of the craziest things about the Veyron, in particular, is that it's been around since 2005, an exciting time within the automotive industry. The example in this listing was built in 2014 and shocked the world with its stunning good looks and speed. So what exactly makes this wild Supercar such an excellent choice for any collector or enthusiast looking to push the limits of speed even in today's world?
Porsche Confirms F1 Future With New F1nally Trademark
It's no longer a secret that Audi and Porsche will join the F1 grid in some capacity in 2026 when the new regulations come into play. There are several rumors, most of which are the worst-kept secrets in F1 history. Audi is set to buy the Alfa Romeo team and will slowly transform it over the next four years, while Porsche has been tied to Red Bull from the start. An announcement about the deal was expected to occur at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the 2026 engine regulations not being finalized yet.
Own a Porsche? Class Action Settlement Means You Could Get Up to $1,100
It's another emissions issue for Volkswagen and Porsche but the settlement is much smaller this time.
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
IFLScience
New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate
A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be another extremely expensive hand-built GT
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
Mercedes Reverses On Its Own After Driver Fails At Backing Up
With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
CNET
Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises 3D-Printed 18-Karat Gold
Bentley gave us the first teaser last week for its upcoming Mulliner Batur, a coachbuilt model that will preview the sort of styling we'll find on the automaker's future production EVs. Now, with its reveal just a few days away, Bentley has sent out another teaser with a bit more information.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
CarBuzz.com
