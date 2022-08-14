ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning.

Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot.

EMS tried to revive him but he died at the scene.

So far, they have not located a suspect and are still trying to determine what happened.

“We don’t know where it started. We are still looking to cameras that are inside the clubs. We’re talking to the clubs, trying to figure where the victim was located prior to the shooting,” said Lt. Keith Fort with WPD.

WPD talked to several witnesses but some people left before they arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911 or call crime stoppers at (316)267-2911.

Comments / 2

Keyla Nunez
3d ago

So sad that witnesses leave. If he’s your friend help catch the criminal

Reply
7
 

