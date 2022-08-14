A long-term shift towards subscriptions can’t come fast enough for Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest digital music company and stakeholder in Spotify and Universal Music. Revenues and net profits in the six months to June, the company’s first half year, were both down, as weaker advertising and lower music sales undermined the period. Subscriptions, on the other hand, increased in number and in value. The group reported total revenues of RMB6.91 billion ($1.03 billion), representing a 14% year-over-year decrease and a 3.9% increase on a sequential basis. Net profit was RMB892 million ($133 million). Using a non-IFRS approved method net profits...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO