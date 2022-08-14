ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City’s stadium sun cream ban called ‘worrying’ by cancer charity

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
A Manchester City fan wipes his head with a towel in the hot conditions at the Etihad on Saturday.

Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium.

City’s supporter services team responded to a fan’s inquiry on Twitter before Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium. We advise supporters to apply this before coming and to bring a hat and water.”

Melanoma UK, the country’s leading melanoma patient organisation, branded City’s policy “disappointing” and “very worrying”.

It said: “Really? You won’t allow sunscreen into the stadium? What is the explanation? You must be aware of the increase in skin cancers and the danger of UVA & UVB? Not here to criticise, but this is very worrying. Happy to work with you in awareness. Many footballers have had melanoma.

“Your supporter services team have got this wrong. You cannot expect a stadium full of fans (many of them children) not to have sunscreen with them. Help protect them - link up with someone who can provide the sunscreen inside the stadium. This is so disappointing.”

Manchester City have been contacted for comment by PA Media.

