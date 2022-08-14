There’s a new way to beat the heat and reenergize at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland with the Cold Brew with Taro Topper at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo!. This is a new and much better take on their traditional cold brew. Taro is a much better topping and it’s delicately sweetened so that it’s not overpowering, but it’s a unique flavor and hard to describe, because saying it tastes like potatoes sounds weird with your coffee. But that’s kind of what it is. Taro’s its own thing, and it provides a unique flavor to compliment the strong cold brew coffee.

