Flames consume car in Brookfield parking lot Friday

By Noelle Haynes
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Fire Department responded to a huge car fire Friday afternoon.

It happened in Mr. D’s parking lot on Warren-Sharon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

While a Brookfield firefighter could not give us much information, he did say he didn’t believe there were injuries.

