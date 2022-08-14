Flames consume car in Brookfield parking lot Friday
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Fire Department responded to a huge car fire Friday afternoon.
It happened in Mr. D’s parking lot on Warren-Sharon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.Move of Historic Yellow House in Howland begins, roads close
While a Brookfield firefighter could not give us much information, he did say he didn't believe there were injuries.
