ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad

Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
FanSided

Sources: Diamondbacks calling up power-hitting prospect Stone Garrett

The Arizona Diamondbacks won’t be the playoffs this year but can get a look at their future as they’re set to call Stone Garrett up to the bigs. Sources tell FanSided that the Arizona Diamondbacks are getting to September call-ups a couple of weeks early as they are bringing outfielder Stone Garrett up to the big leagues.
FanSided

