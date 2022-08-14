Read full article on original website
Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
Five Americans, including a pregnant woman and a family of four, were among the eight people wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, according to reports.The pregnant woman, who is from New York’s Borough Park neighbourhood, suffered abdominal injuries in the attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition, say officials.The family of four, from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, arrived in Israel last week and were heading to a site known as David’s Tomb, reports Yeshiva World News. Two members of the family were shot, while two others escaped serious injury.US ambassador to Israel Thomas...
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
A U.S. tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday. The man, who was not publicly identified, is believed to have been in his 70s, and no foul play is suspected, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death....
Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at the center of the latest sectarian showdown in crisis-hit Lebanon, and the case could even spill over into presidential politics. The situation has ramped up discord between two powerful political camps: Lebanon’s...
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
A huge explosion has ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, police say. The blast is thought to have occurred during evening prayers, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more, according to the NGO Emergency. Khalid Zadran, the Taliban's Kabul police spokesman, was quoted by local...
Israeli forces killed four people Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, including two teens and a man Israel said was a senior militant commander. There was shooting and four of us were injured," he told AFP. Later Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said 17-year-old Moamen Jaber was shot in the chest and killed by Israeli forces in Hebron.
PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said on Tuesday. It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.
ISLAMABAD — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in...
A bombing attack at a mosque in Kabul during Wednesday evening prayers left at least 10 people dead, with dozens more wounded, according to The Washington Post. An eyewitness speaking on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that one of the dead was well-known cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. A hospital near the Siddiquiya Mosque said that 27 people had been injured, including five children. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the strike; Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, swore that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished.” Wednesday’s explosion was only the latest in a string of similar attacks in Kabul. Last week, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State killed a pro-Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani. Prior to that, another Islamic State attack on Kabul’s bustling shopping district had killed at least eight and injured 18 more on Aug. 5.Read it at The Washington Post
Ecuador’s embattled president, Guillermo Lasso, has declared a fourth state of emergency in the violence-racked city of Guayaquil after a deadly bomb attack killed at least five and injured 17 people. Ecuador’s interior minister, Patricio Carrillo, described Sunday’s explosion as a “declaration of war on the state” by organised...
Under the thumb of Iran, Lebanon's message of coexistence between East and West faces serious threat.
