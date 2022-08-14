ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead

Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five Americans among eight wounded when Palestinian gunman opened fire on bus in Jerusalem

Five Americans, including a pregnant woman and a family of four, were among the eight people wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, according to reports.The pregnant woman, who is from New York’s Borough Park neighbourhood, suffered abdominal injuries in the attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition, say officials.The family of four, from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, arrived in Israel last week and were heading to a site known as David’s Tomb, reports Yeshiva World News. Two members of the family were shot, while two others escaped serious injury.US ambassador to Israel Thomas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- At least 41 people, including 18 children ages 3-16, have died and at least 14 injured from an Egyptian Orthodox church fire caused by an electrical fire in the air conditioning unit in Giza's Imbaba neighborhood in greater Cairo on Sunday, accordng to officials. Also, at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coptic#Stampede#Cairo#North African#Interior Ministry#The Civil Protection#Egyptian#Christians
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
TheDailyBeast

Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Kabul mosque attack: 'Many casualties feared'

A huge explosion has ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, police say. The blast is thought to have occurred during evening prayers, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more, according to the NGO Emergency. Khalid Zadran, the Taliban's Kabul police spokesman, was quoted by local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Israeli forces killed four people Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, including two teens and a man Israel said was a senior militant commander. There was shooting and four of us were injured," he told AFP. Later Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said 17-year-old Moamen Jaber was shot in the chest and killed by Israeli forces in Hebron.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

French backpacker missing in Egypt for a year back in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said on Tuesday. It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Massive Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills at Least 10

A bombing attack at a mosque in Kabul during Wednesday evening prayers left at least 10 people dead, with dozens more wounded, according to The Washington Post. An eyewitness speaking on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that one of the dead was well-known cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. A hospital near the Siddiquiya Mosque said that 27 people had been injured, including five children. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the strike; Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, swore that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished.” Wednesday’s explosion was only the latest in a string of similar attacks in Kabul. Last week, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State killed a pro-Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani. Prior to that, another Islamic State attack on Kabul’s bustling shopping district had killed at least eight and injured 18 more on Aug. 5.Read it at The Washington Post
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Five US citizens among victims in Jerusalem bus shooting

Five Americans and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a bus of people in Jerusalem early Sunday morning, according to officials. Police said the attack occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time, when "terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem," according to CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Egyptians mourn 41 killed in Cairo Coptic church fire

Funerals were held in two Cairo churches Sunday evening for 41 victims of a fire that ripped through a Coptic Christian church during mass, forcing worshippers to jump out of windows. The Egyptian Coptic Church and the health ministry reported 41 dead and 14 injured in the blaze before emergency services brought it under control.
RELIGION
