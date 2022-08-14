ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld challenging guests to ‘twist and turn’ on National Roller Coaster Day

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of National Roller Coaster Day, SeaWorld is challenging guests to conquer all six coasters in the park in one day.

With the most roller coasters in a single park, SeaWorld Orlando is known as the Coaster Capital of Orlando.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, participating guests will get a lanyard to keep track of the roller coasters they ride.

Once guests finish the challenge and post to their social media pages with the hashtag #CoasterCapital, they will receive a Quick Queue Unlimited pass to use on another day at SeaWorld Orlando.

Guests who finish the challenge also get to keep their commemorative lanyards.

WATCH: SeaWorld announces 7th roller coaster, opening in 2023 SeaWorld announces 7th roller coaster, opening in 2023 (SeaWorld Orlando)

The roller coasters at SeaWorld Orlando are:

Ice Breaker: The all-new Ice Breaker has the steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida, sending guests on a 93-feet tall spike with a 100-degree angle.

Mako: Mako hits speeds up to 73 mph and races up to 200 feet high.

Manta: Riders will go head-first, face-down on an inverted nosedive on the only flying roller coaster of its kind in Florida.

Journey To Atlantis: Guests will explore dark, watery passageways through the sunken city before being flung from its gates down a thrilling plunge into the waters below on this exciting flume ride/roller coaster hybrid.

Kraken: Orlando’s only floorless roller coaster has riders traveling at highway speeds to heights of more than 150 feet.

Super Grover’s Box Car Derby: This family-friendly coaster is full of fun hills, big turns, and mini dives! This action-packed race is the perfect first steel roller coaster for kids and adults!

According to a news release, there are a limited number of lanyards that will be available, so guests are encouraged to come to the park early to make sure they are able to participate in the Coaster Capital Challenge.

