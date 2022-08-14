Senoia, Georgia (WGCL) -- A toddler in Coweta County is being credited for helping find a senior woman who had been missing for four days. Last Friday started out like any other for Brittany Moore and her 1 ½-year-old son, Ethan. The two were playing with bubbles in their backyard off Al Roberts Road in Senoia. The bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line. Ethan and the dogs chased them, like they normally did, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.

