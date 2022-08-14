Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 19-year-old who hasn't had contact with mother in 2 months
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a teenager with "multiple mental health illnesses" who hasn't been heard from for two months. Police said Thaddeusa Duffy left home in Morrow three months ago. Duffy has been in contact with his mother by phone, but that contact stopped two months ago, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
CBS 46
Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since July
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, hope you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl. Lameiya Buchanan was last seen on July 15 in Atlanta. She is described as 5 feet 6...
WTVM
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
Unidentified man dead after hit and run; Atlanta police asking public for information
DECATUR, Ga — Police are working to identify a young man who was killed in a hit and run on Monday. The man was hit on Monday near Scott Blvd. and Clairemont Ave. in Decatur around 11:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
Former RHOA says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ her daughter was impaired following fender-bender
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking about her daughter’s arrest on DUI charges over the weekend. Police responded to reports of an accident early Saturday morning at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and GA-400. Police said a Mercedes...
CBS 46
Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
19-Year-Old Donovan Williams Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Official reports state that 1 person was killed in a collision between 2 vehicles sometime on Monday. The victim was in a 1996 white Honda Accord along with two passengers traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane. A silver [..]
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Two deaths occur at DeKalb County Jail within three days
Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two deaths recently occurred at the DeKalb County Jail within a three-day period. The news comes after two inmates died within a week of one another in July. The latest two deaths occurred Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. Neither inmate was...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Toddler finds missing woman while playing with bubbles
Senoia, Georgia (WGCL) -- A toddler in Coweta County is being credited for helping find a senior woman who had been missing for four days. Last Friday started out like any other for Brittany Moore and her 1 ½-year-old son, Ethan. The two were playing with bubbles in their backyard off Al Roberts Road in Senoia. The bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line. Ethan and the dogs chased them, like they normally did, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.
2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTy, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in...
19-year-old identified as man killed in shooting that injured 4 others
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and four others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road Saturday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
