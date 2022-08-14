ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
SCOTTDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Riverdale, GA
Health
Clayton County, GA
Health
City
Riverdale, GA
Local
Georgia Health
WTVM

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Police#Oak#Diseases#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Nike
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
CBS 46

Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
DECATUR, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two deaths occur at DeKalb County Jail within three days

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two deaths recently occurred at the DeKalb County Jail within a three-day period. The news comes after two inmates died within a week of one another in July. The latest two deaths occurred Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. Neither inmate was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

Toddler finds missing woman while playing with bubbles

Senoia, Georgia (WGCL) -- A toddler in Coweta County is being credited for helping find a senior woman who had been missing for four days. Last Friday started out like any other for Brittany Moore and her 1 ½-year-old son, Ethan. The two were playing with bubbles in their backyard off Al Roberts Road in Senoia. The bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line. Ethan and the dogs chased them, like they normally did, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.
SENOIA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy