East Providence, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Warren Folks Festival brings local community together

Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
WARREN, RI
rimonthly.com

Local Filmmakers Have Just 48 Hours to Make a Movie in This Ultimate Challenge

For eighteen local teams, that was the objective as they scrambled to compete in the 48 Hour Film Project, a filmmaking challenge where groups create movies in just two days. The competition, which takes place in cities all over the world, held its sixteenth Providence event this past weekend. Teams had from Friday evening until Sunday night to complete a short film and submit it to organizers. The results — which range from the wacky to the festival-worthy, according to local event producer Melinda Rainsberger — will be screened during a two-part showing Tuesday, August 16, at the Met.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Bud Lights for Billy

As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
CRANSTON, RI
theshelbyreport.com

Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
WARWICK, RI
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
whatsupnewp.com

“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20

A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

‘Villa Marina’ sells for $5.5 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Overlooking Newport Harbor,...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Stephen Millard

Stephen Alan Millard, originally of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Newport Hospital after a prolonged illness. Steve and his beloved Gemini twin sister Barbara (Millard) Powell were born in Providence, RI, on June 13th, 1951 to Marilyn (Carr) Millard and Lawrence S. Millard. He spent his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, before later settling in Portsmouth, RI, where he raised two children and was loved by many cats.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
soundingsonline.com

A Better Boating Experience

There is some really good news just ahead of this year’s Newport International Boat Show: People buying up all the boats appear to be getting better at using them. To understand why this is such good news heading into autumn 2022, think back to summer 2020. That’s when the pandemic led to what the National Marine Manufacturers Association called an “extraordinary” number of powerboat sales. Many of those boats were sold to first-time owners who had little to no boating experience, but who were looking for ways to have fun in the outdoors. Not surprisingly, for that same year, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that accidents, injuries and deaths all rose by more than 20 percent. The vast majority of deaths occurred on boats whose operators had received no safety instruction, according to the Coast Guard’s annual report.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe

Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside. Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Charitable partners announced for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation has announced their charitable partners for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. This year’s list includes 30 charities from Rhode Island and the surrounding area. To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event. The event is produced by local event management company Gray Matter Marketing.
NEWPORT, RI
NEWS10 ABC

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI

