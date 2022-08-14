There is some really good news just ahead of this year’s Newport International Boat Show: People buying up all the boats appear to be getting better at using them. To understand why this is such good news heading into autumn 2022, think back to summer 2020. That’s when the pandemic led to what the National Marine Manufacturers Association called an “extraordinary” number of powerboat sales. Many of those boats were sold to first-time owners who had little to no boating experience, but who were looking for ways to have fun in the outdoors. Not surprisingly, for that same year, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that accidents, injuries and deaths all rose by more than 20 percent. The vast majority of deaths occurred on boats whose operators had received no safety instruction, according to the Coast Guard’s annual report.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO