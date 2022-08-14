Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
johnstonsunrise.net
Warren Folks Festival brings local community together
Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
rimonthly.com
Local Filmmakers Have Just 48 Hours to Make a Movie in This Ultimate Challenge
For eighteen local teams, that was the objective as they scrambled to compete in the 48 Hour Film Project, a filmmaking challenge where groups create movies in just two days. The competition, which takes place in cities all over the world, held its sixteenth Providence event this past weekend. Teams had from Friday evening until Sunday night to complete a short film and submit it to organizers. The results — which range from the wacky to the festival-worthy, according to local event producer Melinda Rainsberger — will be screened during a two-part showing Tuesday, August 16, at the Met.
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
theshelbyreport.com
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots
From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Villa Marina’ sells for $5.5 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Overlooking Newport Harbor,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Stephen Millard
Stephen Alan Millard, originally of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Newport Hospital after a prolonged illness. Steve and his beloved Gemini twin sister Barbara (Millard) Powell were born in Providence, RI, on June 13th, 1951 to Marilyn (Carr) Millard and Lawrence S. Millard. He spent his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, before later settling in Portsmouth, RI, where he raised two children and was loved by many cats.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Why now is the time to book a trip
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
soundingsonline.com
A Better Boating Experience
There is some really good news just ahead of this year’s Newport International Boat Show: People buying up all the boats appear to be getting better at using them. To understand why this is such good news heading into autumn 2022, think back to summer 2020. That’s when the pandemic led to what the National Marine Manufacturers Association called an “extraordinary” number of powerboat sales. Many of those boats were sold to first-time owners who had little to no boating experience, but who were looking for ways to have fun in the outdoors. Not surprisingly, for that same year, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that accidents, injuries and deaths all rose by more than 20 percent. The vast majority of deaths occurred on boats whose operators had received no safety instruction, according to the Coast Guard’s annual report.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe
Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside. Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek...
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
whatsupnewp.com
Charitable partners announced for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation has announced their charitable partners for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. This year’s list includes 30 charities from Rhode Island and the surrounding area. To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event. The event is produced by local event management company Gray Matter Marketing.
whatsupnewp.com
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
On the morning of August 17th, 1790 George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. The following recount of this historic...
NEWS10 ABC
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.
Turnto10.com
Woman gets married at historic carousel after helping to restore it
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A local couple got married at the historic Crescent Park Looff Carousel in East Providence on Sunday morning. Mike and Janet Adams celebrated their day riding the horses with their children and grandchildren. Janet told NBC 10 News she helped to restore the carousel,...
