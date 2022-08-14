Read full article on original website
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
WESH
FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m.
click orlando
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
mycbs4.com
Marion County school bus involved in crash
Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
WESH
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Two Days, Two Fatal Crashes New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The city of New Smyrna Beach was the site of two fatal car accidents over the weekened. A 70 year-old woman and a 43 year-old man are left dead by the two crashes which happened less than 20 hours apart. The first crash was on...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
WESH
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
click orlando
Wrong way, head-on crash kills woman, critically injures man in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died and a Pierson man was left with critical injuries Saturday night after a wrong-way crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near Taganana Drive, as...
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says
A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.
WESH
2 women charged after Apopka man killed in attempted robbery near Alabama state park
UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two suspects in this investigation. Krystal Pinkins is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. The injured suspect was identified as Yasmine Hider. CCSO says Hider is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. CCSO says Hider remains in the hospital at this time.
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
Daytona Beach police search for missing and endangered teenage girls
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are looking for two teenage girls Tuesday. Officers said Aalona Townsend, 13, and Tristina Jerald, 14, are considered missing and endangered. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The girls were last seen Monday night around 8 p.m. The teens...
fox35orlando.com
Florida bodycam video shows murder suspect's arrest after girlfriend shot
The manhunt for a Daytona Beach murder suspect ended hours after a deadly shooting in an alleged love triangle. Police captured Chad Keene, 37, near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach late Tuesday afternoon.
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
