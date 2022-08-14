ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man crashes car near US Capitol barricade, opens fire and kills himself

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUFPa_0hGrbZvt00

A man drove a vehicle into a barricade near the US Capitol early on Sunday and opened fire in the street before fatally turning the gun on himself as his car burst into flames, authorities said.

Nobody else was injured in the 4 a.m. incident, which started when the unidentified man rammed his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street in Washington DC, according to the US Capitol Police .

The car “became engulfed in flames,” when the driver got out, and he subsequently “fired several shots into the air,” police said.

After Capitol Police officers approached the man, he fatally shot himself.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGFKg_0hGrbZvt00
A US Capitol Police Officer works near the area where the man crashed.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4475uo_0hGrbZvt00
Nobody else was injured in the 4 a.m. incident.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCL1K_0hGrbZvt00
Officials examine the area where the incident happened outside the Capitol.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBCdC_0hGrbZvt00
“It does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress,” a release stated.
Jim Lo Sclazo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation in the matter, the Capitol Police statement said.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

Comments / 12

Woody Seagren
3d ago

Guns....you pay hundreds of dollars for them and when used with deadly action it's on yourself, a family member or an acquaintance. Remember that when purchasing a gun or someone who has one. Enjoy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Capitol Police#The Us#Getty Images Nobody#Afp
CNN

Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops

Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
MILITARY
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
Jeffery Mac

Fare Evaders Fatally Beat NYC Taxi Driver, Police Say

Kutin Gyimah and his family(Local Today) New York Police are investigating the traumatic death of a yellow cab driver. Early Saturday morning, the driver of the cab was found laying on the ground after he was left there by passengers. The passengers allegedly tried to rob him and fatally beat him when confronted.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made. 
MANHATTAN, NY
insideedition.com

70-Year-Old Man Trying to Stop Alleged Robbery in NYC Struck With Hammer Repeatedly

A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

1 dead, 17 hurt when car hits crowd at benefit in Pa.

A male drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, whose identity was being withheld, is in custody, state police said. Officials have not said what charges he...
BERWICK, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy