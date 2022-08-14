ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Tonight

Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game. Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yasmani Grandal
Seby Zavala
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion

Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#The Chicago White Sox#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch against his division rivals after Michael Perez was benched on Wednesday evening. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander James Odorizzi, our models project McCann to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
QUEENS, NY
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez batting ninth on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Gonzalez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Lenyn Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto batting seventh for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alberto will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Gavin Lux moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

