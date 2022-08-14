ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytLDO_0hGrZgaU00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m.

AFR responds to fire on Gibson

They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD investigating pedestrian crash near I-25 and Montaño

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday night on the I-25 southbound offramp at Montaño. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The offramp is currently closed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered

CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. The truck was being pursued on Interstate 40 when state and Laguna Police officers deployed tire deflation devices. The truck driver drove over them and exited the Interstate into a parking lot where he crashed into a wall.
CORRALES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves under attack from unruly passengers more often. KRQE Investigates obtained the numbers and the disturbing video to show people what’s happening on City of Albuquerque buses. Bus drivers are also speaking out, worried for their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Arrests A Rio Man Driving A Stolen Corrales Fire Truck

On August 16, the New Mexico State Police received reports of a stolen Corrales Fire Department truck traveling west on Interstate 40 near milepost 149. The Corrales fire truck was reported as stolen while crews were on a medical call at a residence in Corrales. At around 8:06 a.m., the...
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afr#House Fire#Accident#Albuquerque Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for men accused in murder of Albuquerque teens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens has been delayed again. Stephen Goldman Junior, Julio Almentero and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of Colin Romero,15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Investigators say the two teens were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

(AP) – A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Evenson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. An initial […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy