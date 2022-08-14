AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m.
They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
