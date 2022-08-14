AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m.

They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

