Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental
Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.
The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
Dong Hai, A Chinese-Vietnamese Spot in Garland
Tucked away in a little shopping center in Garland among a bunch of Vietnamese restaurants and markets is Dong Hai, a Chinese restaurant with a bit of a Vietnamese spin. The dishes are Cantonese for the most part, or a Cantonese take on a Vietnamese favorite such as bot chien, called “rice cake omelet with egg” on this menu. They also offer up a Cantonese version of nui xao bo, christened “tenderloin stir-fried macaroni” here. Of course, such staples as fried rice, soups, noodles (crispy and soft) and fire pots are also available.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Popular online fashion store SHEIN to host pop-up shop in Plano in late August
DALLAS (KDAF) — Online clothing stores are the bees-knees these days as fewer people are spending time in the mall and more on Tik Tok and Instagram searching up which shops are doing new clothing drops to feed into their online-shopping addiction. Maybe it’s just a fun habit, who...
Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business
La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
Possible September Opening Date for Mesquite Cinnaholic
This gourmet cinnamon roll bakery serves plant-based desserts.
McKinney eatery Rye Craft Food & Drink closes 'indefinitely' following fire
Rye Craft Food & Drink saw fire damage after a blaze broke out in an alley in downtown McKinney on Aug, 15. (Courtesy McKinney Fire Department) Rye Craft Food & Drink has closed “indefinitely” after being damaged during a fire, according to a message on the business’s phone line.
RISD schools receive accountability ratings again
The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
Things to do that are free or cheap in Celina and Prosper
If you're looking for things to do in Celina or Prosper, without breaking the bank, we've got a few things you can check out in the area. Maybe you're new to the towns or just not in the loop of what there is to do, either way, we've got you covered.
