ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ribbon News

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Advertising And Marketing#The New School#Dallas#Marketing Services#Food Drink#Recipes#Rockwall#Tx
101.5 KNUE

Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental

Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
TOOL, TX
texasmetronews.com

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.

The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dong Hai, A Chinese-Vietnamese Spot in Garland

Tucked away in a little shopping center in Garland among a bunch of Vietnamese restaurants and markets is Dong Hai, a Chinese restaurant with a bit of a Vietnamese spin. The dishes are Cantonese for the most part, or a Cantonese take on a Vietnamese favorite such as bot chien, called “rice cake omelet with egg” on this menu. They also offer up a Cantonese version of nui xao bo, christened “tenderloin stir-fried macaroni” here. Of course, such staples as fried rice, soups, noodles (crispy and soft) and fire pots are also available.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business

La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

RISD schools receive accountability ratings again

The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
RICHARDSON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Things to do that are free or cheap in Celina and Prosper

If you're looking for things to do in Celina or Prosper, without breaking the bank, we've got a few things you can check out in the area. Maybe you're new to the towns or just not in the loop of what there is to do, either way, we've got you covered.
CELINA, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy